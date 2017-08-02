The current Bet365 opening offer for new customers is market-leading bet365 mobile app You can get a free bet right now when you open an account.

RESULTADOS DA 18ª RODADA

RESULTADOS DA 18ª RODADA

VEJA OS RESULTADOS DOS JOGOS DA QUARTA (02)

Sport SPT 2 × 2 FLU Fluminense
Qua - 02/08/2017 18h30 - Ilha Do Retiro
 
Chapecoense CHA 1 × 1 BAH Bahia
Qua - 02/08/2017 18h30 - Arena Condá
 
Atlético-MG CAM 0 × 2 COR Corinthians
Qua - 02/08/2017 20h00 - Mineirão
 
Vitória-BA VIT 3 × 1 PON Ponte Preta
Qua - 02/08/2017 20h00 - Barradão
 
Botafogo BOT 1 × 2 PAL Palmeiras
Qua - 02/08/2017 20h45 - Nilton Santos
 
Santos SAN 3 × 2 FLA Flamengo
Qua - 02/08/2017 20h45 - Pacaembu
 
Atlético-GO AGO 0 × 1 GRE Grêmio
Qua - 02/08/2017 20h45 - Olímpico Pedro Ludovico