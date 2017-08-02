The current Bet365 opening offer for new customers is market-leading bet365 mobile app You can get a free bet right now when you open an account. Folha do MS RESULTADOS DA 18ª RODADA RESULTADOS DA 18ª RODADA Mudar Fonte aA aA Share This VEJA OS RESULTADOS DOS JOGOS DA QUARTA (02) SPT 2 × 2 FLU Qua - 02/08/2017 18h30 - Ilha Do Retiro CHA 1 × 1 BAH Qua - 02/08/2017 18h30 - Arena Condá CAM 0 × 2 COR Qua - 02/08/2017 20h00 - Mineirão VIT 3 × 1 PON Qua - 02/08/2017 20h00 - Barradão BOT 1 × 2 PAL Qua - 02/08/2017 20h45 - Nilton Santos SAN 3 × 2 FLA Qua - 02/08/2017 20h45 - Pacaembu AGO 0 × 1 GRE Qua - 02/08/2017 20h45 - Olímpico Pedro Ludovico PrÓximo Notícia Com gol de Deyverson, Palmeiras bate Botafogo e mantém 4º lugar Últimas Notícias Ex tenta reatar, leva fora, atira e fere mulher no peito em Dourados RESULTADOS DA 18ª RODADA Com gol de Deyverson, Palmeiras bate Botafogo e mantém 4º lugar Cai na rede! Versão 'proibidona' de Sua Cara, com Anitta e Pabllo Vittar Capturado após furto que resultou em morte confirma terceiro assaltante